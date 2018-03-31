Fire engulfs World Food Programme warehouse in Yemen

A fire has broken out at storage facilities for the World Food Programme in the Red Sea port city of Hodeida in Yemen.

The official SABA news agency quoted Yemen's minister of local administration Abdel-Raqeeb Fatah as saying that the fire caused severe damage to relief and humanitarian aid held inside the warehouse.

It is not immediately clear how many facilities were engulfed in the fire, or what caused it.

Yemen has been embroiled in a civil war pitting a Saudi-led coalition backing an internationally-recognised government against the Iran-backed Shia rebels, known as Houthis, since March 2015.

The rebel-held port of Hodeida is a vital lifeline for most of Yemen's population, which depends on the port for aid deliveries.

- Press Association and Digital Desk