Fire at Brazilian football team complex kills 10

A fire has torn through the sprawling training complex of one of Brazil's biggest football clubs, killing 10 people and leaving three teenagers injured, firefighters said.

Crews were called just after 5am to the Ninho de Urubu training ground of the Flamengo club in western Rio de Janeiro, a fire official said.

There was no word on the cause of the fire.

A fire at a football training ground in Brazil is believed to have killed ten people.



More on this breaking story here: https://t.co/S4e56hqgok pic.twitter.com/KwiosfBRq3 — Sky News (@SkyNews) February 8, 2019

The ages and identities of those killed were not released but the three injured were 14, 15 and 16, the fire official said.

The injured were taken to local hospitals and their conditions were not immediately known, said the official.

READ MORE: Teenager rescued from collapsed Istanbul building

Local media reported that the fire started in a dormitory where youth players sleep. The fire official said that could not be confirmed.

Aerial images from Globo TV showed smoke emerging from a charred area.

Flamengo have a youth development programme for promising young players in their early teens. Many players stay at the facilities while training.