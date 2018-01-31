FBI reveals 'grave concerns' over classified Russia probe memo

The FBI said it has "grave concerns" about omissions in a classified memo on the Russian collusion investigation that President Donald Trump wants to release to the public.

The statement marks the agency's first public comment about a four-page memo drafted by Republicans on the US House intelligence committee which has divided the Trump Justice Department and White House.

In its statement, the FBI said: "We have grave concerns about material omissions of fact that fundamentally impact the memo's accuracy."

The statement came hours after Mr Trump was overheard telling a Republican representative that he was "100%" in favour of releasing the document.