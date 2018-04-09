FBI raid office of Trump's lawyer; seize documents related to Stormy Daniels

Federal agents carrying court-authorised search warrants have seized documents from President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen.

Mr Cohen's lawyer Stephen Ryan says the search warrants were executed by the office of the US Attorney for Southern District of New York but they are "in part" related to special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

Mr Ryan said agents seized "protected attorney client communications". He is not elaborating on the contents. Mr Ryan says the use of the search warrants is "completely inappropriate and unnecessary".

Mr Cohen is Mr Trump's long-time personal lawyer. He has been under heavy public scrutiny in recent months for his payment of $130,000 to porn star Stormy Daniels, who claims to have had an affair with Mr Trump in the mid-2000s.

