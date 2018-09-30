FBI contacts Kavanaugh Yale classmate in its investigation

The FBI has contacted Deborah Ramirez, who has accused Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct when he was a Yale student, as part of the bureau’s investigation of the Supreme Court nominee, her lawyer said.

Ms Ramirez’s lawyer, John Clune, said agents want to interview her and she has agreed to cooperate.

Ms Ramirez has said Mr Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at a party in the early 1980s when they were Yale students.

President Donald Trump ordered the FBI on Friday to reopen Mr Kavanaugh’s background investigation after several women accused Mr Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct.

Mr Kavanaugh has denied the allegations.

Just started, tonight, our 7th FBI investigation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh. He will someday be recognized as a truly great Justice of The United States Supreme Court! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 29, 2018

Senate leaders agreed to delay a final vote on Mr Kavanaugh’s nomination to allow for a one-week FBI investigation.

The Senate Judiciary Committee has said the probe should be limited to “current credible allegations” against Mr Kavanaugh and be finished by next Friday.

Leaving the hearing on Friday, Senator Dick Durbin, a Democrat from Illinois, said it was his understanding there would be an FBI investigation of “the outstanding allegations, the three of them”, but Republicans have not said whether that was their understanding as well.

While the precise scope of the investigation remained unclear, Mr Trump told reporters on Saturday that “the FBI, as you know, is all over talking to everybody” and said “this could be a blessing in disguise.”

“They have free rein. They’re going to do whatever they have to do, whatever it is they do. They’ll be doing things that we have never even thought of,” he said. “And hopefully at the conclusion everything will be fine.”

The nomination of Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh to serve as an Associate Justice of the United States Supreme Court is reported favorably from the Senate Judiciary Committee by a vote of 11-10 to the floor of the United States Senate for a full chamber vote. #SCOTUS — Senate Judiciary (@senjudiciary) September 28, 2018

White House spokesman Raj Shah said the Senate set the scope and duration of the investigation and that the White House is letting the FBI agents do what they are trained to do.”

The FBI conducts background checks for federal nominees, but the agency does not make judgments on the credibility or significance of allegations.

The investigators will compile information about Mr Kavanaugh’s past and provide their findings to the White House and include the information in Mr Kavanaugh’s background file, which is available to senators.

Mr Kavanaugh and another of his accusers, Christine Blasey Ford, who says Mr Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when both were teenagers, testified publicly before the Judiciary Committee on Thursday.

Christine Blasey Ford being sworn in before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill (Win McNamee/AP)

Mr Kavanaugh’s high school friend Mark Judge, who Ms Ford says was in the room when a drunken Mr Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her, said that he will cooperate with any law enforcement agency that will “confidentially investigate” sexual misconduct allegations against him and Mr Kavanaugh. Mr Judge has also denied Ms Ford’s allegations.

Lawyers for PJ Smyth and Leland Ingham Keyser, two others who Ms Ford said were in the house when she was attacked, have said their clients are willing to cooperate “fully” with the FBI’s investigation.

A third woman, Julie Swetnick, accused Mr Kavanaugh and Mr Judge of excessive drinking and inappropriate treatment of women in the early 1980s, among other accusations.

Mr Kavanaugh has called her accusations a “joke” and Mr Judge has said he “categorically” denies the allegations.

Ms Swetnick’s lawyer, Michael Avenatti, said on Saturday afternoon that his client had not been contacted by the FBI but is willing to fully cooperate with investigators.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, a Democratic member of the Judiciary Committee from Rhode Island, said he expects the FBI would provide adequate staffing for the investigation, with teams working in parallel to investigate separate allegations.

Agents should get support from the Judiciary Committee for rapid immunity and subpoena decisions, he said.

- Press Association