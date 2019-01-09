Faux fur jumper on Boohoo found to contain real hair

Tests have found a fake fur jumper for sale on Boohoo actually contained real animal hair.

The UK's Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) upheld a complaint after the Humane Society spotted the item back in September as part of an investigation.

The charity purchased the product and sent samples to an independent textiles analysis expert, which sent a report to the ASA.

The report found that the “faux fur” from the sample was real animal fur and most likely rabbit.

The online retailer has been told it broke consumer rules with the way it advertised the pom-pom top.

The ASA said: "The items were obtained from an external UK-based supplier, who were aware of Boohoo’s commitment against the sale of real fur and had signed a supplier acknowledgement form committing to not supplying products containing real fur."