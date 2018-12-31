Father of twins killed in UK on Stephen's Day thanks public for support

A grieving father whose wife has been charged with their toddler twins' murder, has said support from strangers is helping him through the death of his twin children.

On December 29, Samantha Ford appeared in court charged with murdering Jake and Chloe Ford on December 26.

Ms Ford was arrested last Thursday after two children, both aged 23 months, were found at a house in Castle Drive, Margate, in the early hours of the morning, Kent Police said.

Less than an hour before the youngsters were found, Ms Ford was involved in a car crash and taken to hospital.

Jake and Chloe's father, Steven, has since thanked the public for their support on social media.

He took to Twitter to say all the messages helped.

"I keep reading the all of the kind words of support from everyone," he wrote. "People don't even know me but they care. Every message helps, even if it's just for a moment."

On Sunday, he posted a picture of himself with the twins, writing: "I want the world to see my beautiful babies. Jake and Chloe forever."

Mr Ford also shared a photo of Jake and Chloe saying: "Daddy's twins xxx my beautiful babies. I love you".

Samantha Ford was due to appear at Maidstone Crown Court via video link today charged with murdering Jake and Chloe on December 26.

She had been available earlier in the morning but had "gone back to health care" by the time of the hearing, Ronnie Manek, for the defence, said.

David Griffith-Jones QC, honorary recorder of Maidstone, agreed that proceedings should continue in her absence.

Ford was remanded to appear at Maidstone Crown Court on January 31.

Any trial is estimated to last around three weeks and a provisional date has been set for June 24.

- Additional reporting by PA