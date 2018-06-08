Father of eight-year-old stabbing victim pleads not guilty to her murder

The father of an eight-year-old stabbing victim in England has pleaded not guilty to her murder.

William Billingham, 54, was arrested after Mylee Billingham was found with knife wounds at her father’s bungalow in Valley View, Brownhills near Walsall in the British west midlands at around 9.15pm on January 20.

The schoolgirl died from her injuries in hospital on the same day.

Her father was taken to Birmingham’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital for surgery to injuries caused on the same evening.

Tributes left in remembrance of Mylee Billingham (Aaron Chown/PA)

At Wolverhampton Crown Court today, Billingham denied killing Mylee and also pleaded not guilty to a separate charge of making threats to kill her mother, Tracey Taundry, on the same day.

Wearing a grey shirt and spectacles, the defendant spoke only to confirm his name and to enter his not guilty pleas to both charges in a 20-minute hearing.

Judge James Burbidge QC remanded Billingham into custody until his trial on September 17 at the same court.

- Press Association