Father and daughter killed in avalanche while skiing in French Alps

A man and his 11-year-old daughter have been killed in an avalanche while skiing in the French Alps.

A spokesperson at the ski station says it happened in the Val d'Isere area, where the pair had taken a closed path.

They were reportedly part of a larger group.

It comes as a search gets underway for a group of hikers who have been reported missing following a separate avalanche in the Swiss Alps in an area which borders France and Italy.

File image from French Alps avalanche in 2016.

