Father and daughter killed in avalanche while skiing in French Alps
A man and his 11-year-old daughter have been killed in an avalanche while skiing in the French Alps.
A spokesperson at the ski station says it happened in the Val d'Isere area, where the pair had taken a closed path.
They were reportedly part of a larger group.
It comes as a search gets underway for a group of hikers who have been reported missing following a separate avalanche in the Swiss Alps in an area which borders France and Italy.
- Digital Desk
