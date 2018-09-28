Facebook says 50 million user accounts affected by security breach
28/09/2018 - 18:05:00Back to Facebook World Home
Facebook has said 50 million user accounts have been affected by a security breach.
The company said hackers exploited the View As feature on the service.
Facebook has apologised, insisting it is taking the breach "incredibly seriously".
Facebook says it has taken steps to fix the security problem and alerted law enforcement but says users do not need to change passwords.
More as we have it...
Join the conversation - comment here