Facebook rolls out advertising transparency tools

Facebook says it is making advertising on the social network more “transparent” by publishing more information about the adverts firms are running on the site.

The social network has added a new feature which enables users to see the adverts any firm with a Facebook page is running on the site at that time and to report any adverts they believe are suspicious.

Facebook said it would also start displaying more information about pages, even if they do not advertise, to give users a better understanding of their history.

The firm said this information would include any recent name changes as well as information on when the page was created.

Facebook confirmed it will add more information to this section in the “coming weeks”.

The new details on firms can be found by visiting its Facebook page and clicking on the “Info and Ads” section.

“The vast majority of ads on Facebook are run by legitimate organisations – whether it’s a small business looking for new customers, an advocacy group raising money for their cause, or a politician running for office,” the social network said.

“But we’ve seen that bad actors can misuse our products, too. These steps are just the start – we’re always looking for more ways to improve.

“By shining a bright light on all ads, as well as the pages that run them, we’ll make it easier to root out abuse – helping to ensure that bad actors are held accountable for the ads they run.”

Facebook has come under intense scrutiny over a wide range of its business practices, including how its advertising network is used for political purposes.

Alongside the new transparency measures, Facebook said it would soon begin rolling out labelling for political advertising on the platform in Brazil, ahead of the country’s general election in October.

