Facebook chief technical officer says he is 'disappointed' with handling of political advertising

Mike Schroepfer, Facebook's chief technical officer, has told the UK Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) select committee that he is "disappointed" by the social media giant's handling of Russian disinformation campaigns on the platform.

Facing a grilling about political advertising by committee chair Damian Collins, Mr Schroepfer said: "We were slow to understand the impact at the time and I am way more disappointed in this than you are."

Amid laughter, Mr Collins told Mr Schroepfer "It's a high bar".

Facebook CTO Mike Schroepfer appears before the House of Commons committee https://t.co/wiZkVhQ793 — Reuters UK (@ReutersUK) April 26, 2018

"I'm sorry, I shouldn't have said that," the Facebook executive replied. "It's something we're working very hard on."

Mr Schroepfer is answering questions about how malicious actors used Facebook to impersonate people and attempt to influence elections with political advertising.

Mr Schroepfer stressed that political advertising on Facebook is "a very small, low, single-digit percentage of our advertising revenue" and the company believes transparency is the best way to protect voters from malicious political ads.

"There are a number of challenges you've raised and we need to do better," he said, but added that, for people outside the political mainstream, the combination of Facebook pages and advertising on the platform is "a powerful tool of free speech".

The solution, he claimed, is greater transparency around who is paying for political adverts on Facebook and making the content of those adverts visible to everyone.

In written evidence provided before the hearing, Mr Schroepfer detailed plans to create a "searchable archive" of political adverts in time for the UK local elections in May 2019.

Facebook CTO Mike Schroepfer says political ads on its platform will be transparent in time for the England and Northern Ireland's 2019 local elections pic.twitter.com/dStp4LxOFG — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) April 26, 2018

Mr Schroepfer stressed how Facebook is pursuing technological solutions to malicious behaviour on its platform, where the company is "trying to catch these things proactively".

He said: "We want to get to a mode where people reporting bad content of any kind is the defence of last resort and the vast majority of stuff is caught up front by automated systems."

For much of its history, Facebook representatives had stressed a programme of users reporting misbehaviour on the platform - such as illegal activity, hate speech, abuse, nudity and disinformation - rather than actively policing the network themselves.

Turning to the subject of data collected by Cambridge University academic Aleksandr Kogan and given to election consultants Cambridge Analytica, Mr Schroepfer said Facebook received "legal certification" that the data had been deleted in 2015.

Asked by MP Jo Stevens why Facebook did not inform the Information Commissioner of the breach, Mr Schroepfer said the company believed the matter had been resolved.

"A developer had used our platform, collected some data and then resold that data to a third party and that reselling of the data was the issue," he said.

"Our priority right now is to understand what happened and to co-operate fully with the Information Commissioner and others," he added.

Mike Schroepfer, Chief Technical Officer, Facebook, answers questions in the UK House of Commons in London. Pic: PA Wire

Mr Schoepfer disagreed with the assessment of Dr Kogan, who gave evidence to the committee on Tuesday, that Facebook did not have a policy around the collection of users' personal data.

"Our primary product is to help people share with a limited audience... If you want to share with your friends only, that's the primary thing Facebook does.

"If we violate that trust and the data goes somewhere else then that's violating the core principles of our product," he said.

Pressured to apologise for legal letters sent to the Guardian in March threatening to sue the publication if it published a story about the misuse of Facebook data by Dr Kogan, Mr Schroepfer said he believed it was "standard practice" in the UK and the aim was to "correct some facts".

Asked again to apologise, he said: "I am sorry that journalists feel we are trying prevent them getting the truth out. That was not the intention."

"I am sorry that journalists feel that we're trying to prevent them from getting the truth out," Facebook CTO Mike Schroepfer says when asked if Facebook will apologize for sending legal letters to the Guardian for reporting the data breach scandal pic.twitter.com/pJckHWcJpn — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) April 26, 2018

Julian Knight MP, accused Facebook of "bullying journalists, threatening academic institutions and impeding investigations by legal authorities", insisting that "Facebook is a morality-free zone" and the company is "the problem" at the centre of the myriad scandals involving data and advertising on the platform.

Going further, he asked: "Do you think the time has come for robust regulation?"

"I agree with you on a few key things," Mr Schroepfer replied, explaining that Facebook believes giving users "safety, transparency and control" was central to solving the problems.

"The details of implementing that is where the real work lies," he said.

Turning to the 2016 EU Referendum, Mr Schroepfer said Facebook had found no evidence Cambridge Analytica had spent money on advertising during the referendum.

But Aggregate IQ, a linked company which multiple Brexit campaign groups spent large portions of their campaign budget with, "spent two million dollars on the Brexit referendum in the UK in 2016," he said.

Mr Schroepfer says that data collected by Dr Kogan and passed to Cambridge Analytica was not used by Aggregate IQ to target voters during the EU referendum campaign.

"The campaigns they [AIQ] run are based on email lists... Dr Kogan did not get email lists," he said.

Instead, the company "must have acquired that data from another source", he added.

PA