Explosive devices sent to Obama and Clintons; CNN's NY office evacuated over suspicious package

Latest: The US Secret Service has intercepted a bomb that was addressed to Hillary Clinton and also discovered a possible explosive that was sent to former president Barack Obama.

A police bomb squad was also sent to TV news channel CNN's offices in New York City and the newsroom was evacuated because of a suspicious package. The package is believed to be a pipe bomb, according to police.

CNN's Jim Sciutto and Poppy Harlow evacuate from the network's New York bureau over reports of an explosive device

A US official told The Associated Press that investigators believe the explosive that was discovered near the Clintons' home in Chappaqua, New York, is linked to one found on Monday at the compound of billionaire philantrhopist George Soros.

The official said one of the packages had the return address of US representative Deborah Wasserman Schultz, the former chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee.

The package addressed to Mr Obama was intercepted on Wednesday by Secret Service agents in Washington.

Neither Mrs Clinton nor Mr Obama received the packages, and neither was at risk of receiving them because of screening procedures, the Secret Service said.

The White House condemned "the attempted violent attacks recently made against President Obama, President Clinton, Secretary Clinton, and other public figures".

Press secretary Sarah Sanders said: "These terrorising acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law."

Mrs Clinton was attending campaign events for Democrats in Florida on Tuesday and Wednesday and was not at the family's New York residence at the time.

She is headlining a fundraising reception on Wednesday for former health and human services secretary Donna Shalala, who is running for Congress in South Florida.

Mr Clinton was at the family's Chappaqua home at the time the package was intercepted at a Westchester County facility. The device was screened at the facility - not in proximity to their residence - and never reached the Clintons' home.

A law enforcement official told the AP that the package discovered at Mr Soros' home appeared to be a pipe bomb and was in a package placed in a post box outside the gates of the compound. An employee for Mr Soros opened it just inside the gates, not near Mr Soros' quarters.

The US Secret Service says agents have intercepted packages containing "possible explosive devices" addressed to former president Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

The agency says neither Mrs Clinton nor Mr Obama received the packages, and neither was at risk of receiving them because of screening procedures.

It says the devices were discovered late on Tuesday and early on Wednesday.

A US official tells The Associated Press that a "functional explosive device" was found during screening at Bill and Hillary Clinton's suburban New York home.

The official says investigators believe the explosive is linked to one found on Monday at the compound of billionaire philanthropist George Soros.

The Secret Service says a second package was addressed to Mr Obama and was intercepted in Washington.

The White House has condemned attempted attacks on Mr Obama, Ms Clinton and others and says "these terrorising acts are despicable".

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said: “These terrorising acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

She continued: “The United States Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies are investigating and will take all appropriate actions to protect anyone threatened by these cowards.”

US news channel CNN says its offices in New York have been evacuated because of a suspicious package.

