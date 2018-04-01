Explosion at UK chicken shop sparks police probe

A suspected gas explosion at a Dixy Chicken shop in Birmingham is being investigated by police.

West Midlands Police said the explosion took place at around 11.30pm on Saturday night at the eatery in Alcester Road South, Kings Heath, Birmingham.

The premises were closed at the time and no-one was injured, the force added.

The road has been sealed off while investigations are carried out.


- Press Association and Digital Desk
