Exclusive: Watch this video diary of a Cork nurse aboard a migrant rescue ship in the Mediterranean

A Cork nurse aboard the migrant search and rescue ship, Aquarius, has given us an exclusive behind the scenes look at the challenges facing those involved in rescue efforts across the Mediterranean.

Aoife Ní Mhurchú is a nurse with Médicins Sans Frontières/ Doctors Without Borders and assists refugees leaving Libya who on a daily basis put their own welfare in danger as they flee violence and exploitation.

On August 1, the Aquarius set sail for international waters off the coast of Libya to assist such people in distress at sea.

Aoife Ní Mhurchú

Ms Ní Mhurchú is MSF’s Vulnerable Persons Focal Point on board the ship, tasked with identifying, documenting and referring people who are defined as vulnerable - such as unaccompanied minors, victims of torture, survivors of sexual violence, disabled people, people with psychiatric illness, or people suspected of being trafficked.

She recorded the Aquarius crew's work as they searched for boats in distress.

What follows is that emotional series of recordings.

***WARNING: Some of the videos contain graphic testimony and viewer discretion is advised.***

Episode 1: 'The little girl collapsed in desperate pain'

As Aquarius heads for international waters off the coast of Libya, the team practise their drills to ensure they are prepared for encountering people in distress at sea. Aoife describes a previous rescue, where she encountered a patient who had sustained horrific injuries whilst in Libya.

Episode 2: 'They’ve been adrift for 34 hours'

Aquarius rescues 25 people after one of the team spots a small wooden boat using binoculars. Just two hours after completing the rescue, another boat is sighted.

Episode 3: 'When you see their faces and how young they are it beggars belief'

Aquarius rescues 116 people from the second wooden boat, including 67 minors who had set off across the sea with no parents or guardians.

Episode 4: 'The very nature of solidarity at sea is at stake'

Aoife recounts appalling testimonies from rescued people who told her about their time in Libya. Aquarius waits for European governments to meet their humanitarian responsibilities after Italy and Malta refuse to allow rescued people to disembark at their ports.

Episode 5: 'The whole world knows where they are going before they do'

As media reports emerge suggesting Aquarius will be able to disembark in Malta, Aoife is unable to tell the rescued people that their situation may be resolved as the ship waits for official confirmation. Aoife describes hearing horrific stories of sexual abuse and murder in Libya.

Episode 6: 'All of them, they are very happy today'

The atmosphere changes on board Aquarius as the rescued people learn they will, at last, be allowed to disembark. Aoife reflects on their journey at last ending in a positive outcome.

On Wednesday, August 15, the 141 vulnerable rescued people were disembarked in the port of Valetta in Malta after Germany, France, Luxembourg, Portugal and Spain all agreed to take in some of the rescued people.

An MSF spokesperson said, “MSF welcomes this show of solidarity and compassion for rescued people and hopes it continues in the form of long-term sustainable solutions to migration. We remain gravely concerned about the current situation on the Central Mediterranean and the future of humanitarian action at sea.“