Ex-DJ Jonathan King denies historical sexual abuse offences

Former British DJ Jonathan King has denied a string of historical sexual abuse offences against 12 teenagers in the 1970s and 1980s.

The 73-year-old, of Bayswater in west London, is accused of assaulting the boys aged between 14 and 17, from 1970 and 1988.

Wearing a dark suit, and brightly coloured trainers, King – who followed proceedings with the aid of a hearing loop – spoke to enter pleas of not guilty to each of the counts that were put to him.

He is charged in relation with seven incidents of alleged buggery, and 11 incidents of alleged indecent assault.

King was released on bail, and will appear at Southwark Crown Court for trial on June 11.

