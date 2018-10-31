Ex-congressman accuses Trump of rousing 'ancient hatreds' with citizenship proposal

Donald Trump is facing criticism after indicating he wants to end citizenship rights to children born in the US to non-citizens and illegal immigrants.

The US President has said he is willing to sign an executive order to give effect to his decision, but many lawmakers claim he does not have the power to do so.

The move comes ahead of mid-term elections in the US.

Bruce Morrison, a former congressman and immigration lawyer, says the President is willing to stir up ancient hatreds for political advantage.

Mr Morrison said: "Many people thought as President he would stop with the divisive conduct, but frankly day in and day out, week in and week out for minor political advantage he is willing to stir up ancient hatreds.

"This is not leadership that the world needs or that America needs."