Ex-civil rights leader who was revealed to be white charged with welfare fraud

A once-prominent black civil rights leader in Washington state who was later revealed to be white is facing charges of welfare fraud.

Rachel Dolezal lost her job as president of a local NAACP chapter.

She legally changed her name to Nkechi Amare Diallo, which is an African moniker meaning “gift from the gods” and enrolled in welfare.

News station KHQ-TV in Spokane, Washington, reported that Ms Dolezal came under investigation after it became known she had published a book.

The former activist deposited nearly 84,000 US dollars (£63,000) into her bank account without reporting the majority of it, court documents say.

She illegally received 8,747 dollars (£6,500) of food assistance and 100 dollars (£75) in child care assistance between August 2015 and November 2017, they say.

They say she told investigators she “fully disclosed her information”.

