Ex-Catalan leader Puigdemont set to return to Belgium

Former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont has said he will return to Belgium on Saturday, following Spain’s decision to withdraw a European warrant that prompted German authorities to arrest him in March.

The separatist leader spoke to reporters in Berlin, a week after a court in northern Germany said Spain’s decision meant he was now free to leave the country.

An earlier attempt to extradite Mr Puigdemont from Belgium also failed (AP)

Spain had sought Mr Puigdemont’s extradition on rebellion charges for promoting independence for Catalonia.

But the German court ruled he could only be sent back to face a lesser charge of embezzlement connected to the alleged misuse of public funds for holding a referendum on Catalan secession which a judge had outlawed.

An earlier Spanish attempt to extradite Mr Puigdemont from Belgium failed.

- Press Association