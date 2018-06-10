Evangelical pastor among 24 arrested in Spain child porn investigation

Spanish police have arrested 24 people, including an evangelical pastor, suspected of distributing pornographic images of children on the internet.

The arrested suspects also include citizens from the UK, Ghana, Pakistan and Ecuador.

Police said they found thousands of alleged images of the sexual abuse of minors in the British man's possession when he was arrested.

Officers have identified another eight people believed to be involved in the ring, which allegedly shared the illegal material via Facebook and Skype.

The arrests occurred all across Spain, from Madrid to Barcelona, and on the Canary Islands and Balearic Islands.

File photo.

Police said the arrested suspects also include a former urban gang member who worked in a school cafeteria.