European Court of Justice to decide on lawsuit against Facebook over privacy issues
25/01/2018 - 07:09:01Back to World Home
The European Court of Justice will decide today whether a class action lawsuit against Facebook can be taken, for what is claimed are illegal violations of the privacy of users.
Max Schrems is looking for damages for each of the signatories to his lawsuit.
Facebook has rejected the Austrian activists assertions, which date back to 2014.
The company says it has always complied with European data protection laws.