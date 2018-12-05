European authorities launch crackdown on Italian mob
05/12/2018 - 09:53:00Back to World Home
Authorities are conducting co-ordinated raids in Germany, Italy, Belgium and the Netherlands in a crackdown on the Italian mafia.
German federal police said there had been multiple arrests in the early morning raids on premises linked to the ‘ndrangheta, a southern Italy-based organised crime group.
In Germany the focus was on the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia, which borders the Netherlands and Belgium, and Bavaria to the south.
Police said the operation is being coordinated by Eurojust, a European unit established to fight cross-border organised crime.
A news conference has been scheduled for later in the day in The Hague.
- Press Association
Join the conversation - comment here