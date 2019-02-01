EU officials agree British should not need a visa to holiday European countries
EU ambassadors have agreed British citizens should be able to go on holiday to Europe without a visa after the UK leaves the European Union.
Officials are looking into the idea that, even in the event of a no-deal Brexit, they will be able to travel there for up to 90 days without one.
The same rules would need to apply for EU citizens going to the UK.
