Emmanuel Macron hails freedom 'rendez-vous' in US Congress speech
France's President Emmanuel Macron drew on the shared history and "special bond" with the US as he opened a joint meeting of Congress.
Mr Macron told Congress, "the American and French people have had a rendez-vous with freedom".
In recounting common bonds from the earliest days of the United States, he was telling of a meeting between Ben Franklin and the French philosopher Voltaire, "kissing each other's cheeks".
In an apparent reference to his friendly meetings this week with President Donald Trump, Mr Macron joked: "It can remind you of something."
Mr Macron spoke today as part of his visit to the United States.
LIVE | To the American people.— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) April 25, 2018
Address to the Joint Session of Congress.https://t.co/KRG5FZt2Di
It is the first time a president from France has addressed Congress in more than a decade, but follows a tradition of foreign leaders appearing at the US Capitol.
PA
