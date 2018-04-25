Emmanuel Macron hails freedom 'rendez-vous' in US Congress speech

France's President Emmanuel Macron drew on the shared history and "special bond" with the US as he opened a joint meeting of Congress.

Mr Macron told Congress, "the American and French people have had a rendez-vous with freedom".

French President Emmanuel Macron gestures as he is introduced before speaking to a joint meeting of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington. Pic: AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

In recounting common bonds from the earliest days of the United States, he was telling of a meeting between Ben Franklin and the French philosopher Voltaire, "kissing each other's cheeks".

In an apparent reference to his friendly meetings this week with President Donald Trump, Mr Macron joked: "It can remind you of something."

Mr Macron spoke today as part of his visit to the United States.

It is the first time a president from France has addressed Congress in more than a decade, but follows a tradition of foreign leaders appearing at the US Capitol.

KEYWORDS: Emmanuel Macron, Donald Trump

 

