Emergency services head to scene after helicopter crashes in field

Emergency personnel are attending the scene of a helicopter crash, North Yorkshire Police have said.

Rescue services were called to the scene near Aldborough, Boroughbridge at around 1.20pm on Wednesday to reports of a helicopter crashing into a field.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said officers were attending and that they are “not yet able to confirm any information about casualties”.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service said in a statement on Twitter that a number of engines from Boroughbridge, Knaresborough, Harrogate and Ripon had been sent to the incident.

They said hoses are being used to “damp down the scene”.

- Press Association
