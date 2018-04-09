Elon Musk’s ‘BFR’ is actually happening

If you have been following the extraordinary life of Elon Musk and his aerospace engineering company SpaceX, you are probably aware of his plans to build a massive rocket that could one day transport humans to the Moon and Mars.

It’s called the BFR, which apparently stands for for Big F****** Rocket.

Now, it appears the spaceship is more than a mere concept vehicle after Musk shared a photo that appears to be work in progress.

SpaceX main body tool for the BFR interplanetary spaceship

The photo shows what Musk describes as “the main body tool” for the BFR spaceship which will be used to build the rocket’s fuselage.

To illustrate its enormous size, Musk placed a Tesla sedan next to the BFR component.

According to the billionaire entrepreneur, the rocket is expected to be 348 feet tall, almost twice the size of the the 229-feet Falcon Heavy rocket.

In 2016, Musk shared details of BFR’s fuel tank called the Interplanetary Transport System that is powered by methane and liquid oxygen (LOX).

The Interplanetary Transport System will be powered by Methane and Liquid Oxygen (LOX) – both can be made on Mars – with the majority of the rocket and tanks being made out of advanced carbon fiber. The development tank shown here would be in the Spaceship and house the LOX. A post shared by SpaceX (@spacex) on Oct 4, 2016 at 10:40am PDT

Musk has set out an ambitious timeline for the BFR, with orbital tests planned 2020.

If all goes well, he estimates SpaceX could deliver the first cargo to Mars by 2022.