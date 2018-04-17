'El Chapo' suffering mental health problems following solitary confinement, lawyer reveals

Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman's mental health is deteriorating, his lawyer has said.

Eduardo Balarezo told reporters on Tuesday that he is seeking a psychological evaluation for Guzman before he goes to trial later this year in US federal court in New York City.

The lawyer spoke outside court following a pre-trial hearing.

Guzman has repeatedly complained about being held in solitary since he was sent to the United States in 2017 to face charges that his Sinaloa cartel laundered billions of dollars and oversaw a ruthless campaign of murders and kidnappings.

He claims because of the conditions, he has suffered headaches, memory-loss and other illnesses.

Prosecutors say the tight security is needed to because Guzman's history in Mexico of jail breaks.

Emma Coronel, the 28-year-old wife of accused Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, voiced concern for his health in solitary confinement https://t.co/RxAPyhLIzU pic.twitter.com/BUBD13oQtu — AFP news agency (@AFP) April 17, 2018

- PA & Digital Desk