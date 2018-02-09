Eiffel Tower closed as snow and freezing rain hit northern France

The Eiffel Tower has been closed and authorities are telling drivers in the Paris region to stay at home as snow and freezing rain have hit a swathe of northern France.

The company that manages France's most-visited monument said the 19th-century Eiffel Tower will be closed all day Friday and Saturday "to ensure the security of visitors".

Workers with hand shovels will carefully clear snow from the intricate ironwork and de-ice stairs and platforms.

The company said they cannot use salt because it could corrode the metal and damage the elevators.

Heavy snowfall earlier this week trapped hundreds of drivers in cars and caused the worst ever traffic jams in the Paris region.

More snow is forecast on Friday and authorities are warning of dangerous conditions in about a quarter of the country.