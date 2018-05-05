Egypt moves last chariot of King Tut to new museum

Egypt has moved the sixth and last chariot of famed pharaoh Tutankhamun to an under-construction museum near the pyramids in Giza.

The priceless artefact, paraded through Cairo on Saturday with a military police escort, was relocated from the Egyptian National Military Museum to its final resting place at the Grand Egyptian Museum.

The chariot was a major feature of the military museum for more than 30 years.

Experts stand around the chariot (Nariman El-Mofty/AP)

It now sits among more than 4,500 of King Tut’s items at the Grand Egyptian Museum.

Some 7,000 square metres have been allocated to King Tut’s belongings at the new museum, home to thousands of artefacts spanning different dynasties of ancient Egypt.

The nearly intact tomb of the 18th Dynasty king was discovered in 1922.

- Press Association