Egypt investigating after couple pose naked on top of Pyramid of Giza

A couple who posed naked on a Pyramid have sparked outrage among Egyptians on social media.

The three-minute video recorded at night shows a man and a woman scaling what appears to be the Great Pyramid of Giza with the skyline of Cairo in the background.

When they reach the top, the video shows the woman taking off her shirt and finishes with a still image of them in a naked embrace.

Climbing pyramids is a punishable offence in Egypt, with critics saying the incident shows a disregard for the nation's laws and its conservative society.

Minister of Antiquities Khaled al-Anani has referred the case to the prosecutor general for investigation, state media Ahram Online has said.