Egypt calls for boycott of BBC after report about disappearances

Egypt's state media has called on officials and the "elite" to boycott the BBC after it broadcast a report on the repression of dissent under President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi which addressed torture and forced disappearances.

The State Information Service also urged individuals to refuse interviews with the BBC until it issues a formal apology.

It also wants the broadcaster to publish an official statement issued by authorities alleging that the report contains inaccuracies.

The report, entitled 'Crushing dissent in Egypt' was published online and broadcast last week.

It includes interviews with activists and other individuals who describe police abuses, including a mother who claimed her daughter was taken by police a year ago and has not been seen since.

Egyptian president Abdel Fatah al-Sisi

- AP