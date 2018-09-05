E.coli found at Egyptian hotel where British couple died on Thomas Cook holiday

E.coli has been found at the Egyptian hotel where a British couple died but this does not establish the cause of their deaths, tour operator Thomas Cook said.

The firm commissioned tests of food, water and air at the Steigenberger Aqua Magic Hotel in the Red Sea resort of Hurghada after John and Susan Cooper, who were both in their sixties and from Burnley, Lancashire, died on August 21.

The tests on the food and hygiene standards identified a high level of e.coli and staphylococcus bacteria, the company said in a statement.

(PA Graphics)

But neither the independent specialists who carried out the investigation nor a medical expert “believe that these results shed any light on the still unexplained cause of death of Mr and Mrs Cooper”, according to Thomas Cook.

- Press Association