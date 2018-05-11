Ebola vaccines to be shipped to DR Congo, WHO confirms

The head of the World Health Organisation has said he and DR Congo’s health minister have agreed that Ebola vaccines will be shipped “as quickly as possible” as the number of suspected cases in the latest outbreak grows.

WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus announced the development in a Twitter post on Friday.

Yesterday I spoke by phone with the Minister of Health of the Democratic Republic of the Congo @OlyIlunga to discuss the #Ebola response in #DRC. We agreed to ship vaccines as quickly as possible so they can be used to save lives. — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) May 11, 2018

Two cases of Ebola have been confirmed in the latest outbreak in a remote north-western part of Congo.

The country’s health minister on Thursday announced the first death since the outbreak was declared early this week, though the heamorrhagic fever blamed for the death has not been confirmed as Ebola. Nine other suspected cases were announced on Thursday.

There is no specific treatment for Ebola. A new experimental vaccine has been shown to be highly effective, though quantities are currently limited.

- Press Association