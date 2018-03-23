EasyJet says passengers not at risk as pilots 'played with Snapchat at 30,000ft'
23/03/2018 - 08:22:52Back to World Home
EasyJet has said footage of two of its pilots playing a Snapchat game while flying a plane full of passengers "falls short" of its standards but insisted the safety of travellers was not compromised.
In a video published by The Sun, the co-pilot can be seen completing paperwork with a virtual owl dancing on the screen beside him.
Later, the co-pilot dances next to an animated character with the aircraft said to be at 30,000ft during a trip from Paris to Madrid.
Low-cost airline easyJet said the video was taken during cruise control and the flight operated safely but it would be speaking to the pilots involved.
A spokesman added:
The footage was posted on the captain's social media accounts, according to The Sun, which said passengers branded the actions "irresponsible".
- PA
Join the conversation - comment here