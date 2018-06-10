Earthquake hits parts of eastern England

Back to World Home

A 3.9-magnitude earthquake has been felt in parts of Lincolnshire and Yorkshire in north-east England.

The British Geological Survey said the seismic event took place at 11.14pm on Saturday with its epicentre in Grimsby and at a depth of about 11 miles.

It was felt in north-east Lincolnshire, north Lincolnshire and Hull, the BGS added.

It comes nearly a decade after a 5.2-magnitude earthquake in Market Rasen, Lincolnshire, which was felt widely across England and Wales.

The largest earthquake this year took place in Cwmllynfell, South Wales, on February 17 and registered a magnitude of 4.6.

- Press Association
KEYWORDS: UK, Quake, Grimsby, UK, East Midlands, England, Yorks & Humber, British Geological Survey, Earthquake, Grimsby, Lincolnshire, Market Rasen, story, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in World