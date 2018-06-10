Earthquake hits parts of eastern England

A 3.9-magnitude earthquake has been felt in parts of Lincolnshire and Yorkshire in north-east England.

The British Geological Survey said the seismic event took place at 11.14pm on Saturday with its epicentre in Grimsby and at a depth of about 11 miles.

It was felt in north-east Lincolnshire, north Lincolnshire and Hull, the BGS added.

Seismograms of the magnitude 3.9 Grimsby event on 09/06/18 at 22:14 UTC (23.14 BST). pic.twitter.com/bUQUElHkZY — BGS (@BritGeoSurvey) June 10, 2018

It comes nearly a decade after a 5.2-magnitude earthquake in Market Rasen, Lincolnshire, which was felt widely across England and Wales.

The largest earthquake this year took place in Cwmllynfell, South Wales, on February 17 and registered a magnitude of 4.6.

The event 9/6/18 at 22:14 UTC magnitude 3.9 is the largest in the area since the #MarketRasen event on 27/2/08 at magnitude 5.2, approx. 90 times larger this recent event. It was located approx. 30 km to the north-east of the Market Rasen earthquake. pic.twitter.com/WScWZvZ4i0 — BGS (@BritGeoSurvey) June 9, 2018

- Press Association