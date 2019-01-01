Earth artwork lets visitors enjoy astronauts’ view from space

An art installation is offering visitors a chance to see Earth as an astronaut would view it from space.

Gaia, a seven-metre scale model of Earth, has been unveiled as part of an illuminated outdoor tour at The Helix in Falkirk.

Visitors to this years Fire and Light event can witness what Earth looks like from the moon.

The model created by installation artist Luke Jerram is on show at the annual Fire & Light: Cosmic Fortunes event, and features Nasa imagery of the Earth’s surface.

Each centimetre of the installation represents 18km of the Earth’s surface.

The tour also features animated projections depicting the signs of the Zodiac. Steven McConnachie views a projection of Libra on to trees (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Gaia was previously exhibited at the Bluedot Festival in Cheshire and at London’s Natural History Museum.

Mr Jerram said: “We have been able to gaze at the moon for as long as we have lived on this planet, but have only known what the Earth looks like from space in the last half-a-century.

“Viewing Gaia gives people a realistic idea of what it is like to see the Earth from space or, if they stand at the correct distance away, from the moon.”

