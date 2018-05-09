Early results show swing to opposition in Malaysian poll

Unofficial results from Malaysia’s general election are showing a swing to the opposition.

It remains unclear whether it is significant enough of a shift to end the ruling National Front’s 60-year hold on power.

Malaysian voters wait in a line to cast their ballots for the general elections (Vincent Thian/AP)

The opposition is gaining ground in the ruling party’s eastern stronghold of Sarawak state, and TV networks report that the heads of a Chinese party and an Indian party within the Malay-dominated ruling coalition lost their seats in regions that are normally safe territory.

The Election Commission has not released final turnout figures more than four hours after voting closed. Its running of the election has been criticised by both opposition and ruling party figures.

- Press Association