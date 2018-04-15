Early results show Djukanovic sweeping Montenegro vote

Preliminary projections by independent monitors in Montenegro's presidential election show ruling-party leader Milo Djukanovic sweeping the vote, avoiding a run-off.

The Centre for Monitoring and Research said after counting more than 80% of the votes that Mr Djukanovic won about 53% while his main opponent, Mladen Bojanic, won 34%.

If confirmed, the result will present a major boost for Mr Djukanovic, who defied Russia to take his country into Nato last year.

Ruling-party leader Milo Djukanovic.

The vote, the first since Montenegro joined the Western military alliance in December, was seen as a test for Mr Djukanovic, who favours European integration over closer ties to traditional ally Moscow.

Mr Djukanovic, the country's dominant politician, and his Democratic Party of Socialists have ruled Montenegro for nearly 30 years.

President Filip Vujanovic of that party was not running due to term limits.

About 530,000 voters were choosing among several candidates in the Adriatic Sea nation that used to be part of Yugoslavia.

Mr Djukanovic was prime minister during a tense October 2016 parliamentary election when authorities said they thwarted a pro-Russian coup attempt designed to prevent the country from joining Nato.

He led Montenegro to independence from much-larger Serbia in 2006 and was behind the Nato bid.

He hopes next to steer the country into the European Union.

Mr Bojanic, an economic expert and former politician, has accused the ruling party of corruption and links to organised crime following a spike in crime-related violence.

