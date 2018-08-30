Dutch politician cancels Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest

Dutch anti-Islam politician Geert Wilders says he has cancelled a planned Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest following death threats and concerns that other people could be put at risk.

In a written statement on Thursday Wilders said “to avoid the risk of victims of Islamic violence, I have decided not to let the cartoon contest go ahead”.

Wilders, who has for years lived under round-the-clock protection because of death threats sparked by his fierce anti-Islam rhetoric, said he does not want others endangered by the contest he planned for November.

The contest was to have been held at the tightly guarded offices of his Party for Freedom in the Dutch parliament building.

It has been the subject of protests in Pakistan.

- Press Association
