Dutch citizens in UK living under Brexit shadow of uncertainty, says king

The King of the Netherlands has urged the UK Government to lift the “shadow of uncertainty” hanging over Dutch nationals living in Britain after Brexit.

Willem-Alexander said “it truly saddens us” to see Britain leave the European Union, but respected the decision, in an address to Parliament during his state visit.

To an audience that included Prime Minister Theresa May in the front row, he said that 100,000 Dutch citizens in Britain and the 50,000 Britons living in the Netherlands deserved “special attention” during negotiations.

I understand how difficult this is for them and I trust this uncertainty will be resolved

Speaking in the Royal Gallery in the Palace of Westminster, he said: “Many of them have lived and worked here for many years.

“They feel at home in their local community and their contribution to society is valued, whether as employees, colleagues, neighbours or volunteers.

“Every day they prove how good the match is between the British and the Dutch.

“Yet all these individuals now live under the shadow of uncertainty about their future status.

“I understand how difficult this is for them and I trust this uncertainty will be resolved.”

- Press Association