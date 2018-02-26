Drunk driver who admitted killing three teenagers in London facing jail

PA

A drunk driver is facing years in jail in the UK after he mowed down and killed three boys as they walked to a 16th birthday party in London.

Jaynesh Chudasama was more than two-and-a-half times the limit and doing 71mph on a 60mph road when he ploughed into the teenagers, sending them flying through the air.

The 28-year-old car hire worker, who also had traces of cannabis in his system, pleaded guilty to three counts of causing death by dangerous driving during a hearing at the Old Bailey.

The court heard semi-professional footballer Harry Rice, 17, apprentice electrician George Wilkinson, 16, and labourer Josh McGuinness, also 16, were in a group of friends walking to a party at Goals five-a-side football club at around 8.40pm on January 26.

The defendant had swung his Audi out to overtake another car on Shepiston Lane in Hayes when he lost control and hit the boys head on.

The victims were thrown into the air and the defendant's car spun around in the road three times, the court heard.

He and his passenger got out and ran off, pursued by two boys, who dragged the driver back to where their friends lay mortally injured.

One of them later admitted he had hit the driver over the head with a bottle to stop him getting away.

Meanwhile, a girl held George's hand as he lay half in the road and half on the pavement with terrible head and neck injuries.

He had died instantly, along with Joshua, who was struck with such force that he was sent over a fence and into a cemetery.

Harry was carried on the bonnet of the car which crashed into the cemetery wall, crushing his body, the court heard.

When police arrived, an officer went over to Chudasama, and some of the youngsters asked why he was helping the man who had just killed their friends.

Judge Wendy Joseph QC noted that the boys were in a group of eight children when they were killed.

She said the tragedy that led to the "appalling" loss of life could have caused the deaths of more young people.

The victims had been old school friends from Harefield Academy in Uxbridge, the court heard.

The defendant hung his head and spoke softly as he entered his guilty pleas in a courtroom packed with tearful members of the boys' families.

Prosecutor Crispin Aylett QC said funerals for two of the boys had yet to take place and no victim impact statements had yet been written.

Chudasama, of Hayes, west London, was remanded in custody to be sentenced on Friday March 9.

Detective Sergeant Jane Shaw, of Scotland Yard, said: "Three key decisions were made that night, the first by Chudasama, the driver, who decided to drive having consumed alcohol and then running from the scene, followed by the decisions of two young men who decided to stay at the devastating scene and detain him. These actions speak volumes as to the characters of the three.

"The parents of the boys whose lives were so tragically ended have, while dealing with overwhelming grief, made efforts to highlight the human cost of dangerous driving in the hope that other families can be spared the pain that they now face.

"In a matter of moments, three young lives were over. The loss is immeasurable"

The maximum sentence for causing death by dangerous driving is 14 years in prison.