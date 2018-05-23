Dresden partially evacuated after discovery of British Second World War bomb

German authorities have evacuated a central area of the eastern city of Dresden after an unexploded Second World War-era bomb was found during construction work.

Around 8,700 people were evacuated from homes and businesses in an area near the main train station on Wednesday as experts worked on defusing the 250kg (550lbs) British bomb found the day before.

The bomb has proved a tricky one to defuse and it is not clear how long the operation would take, officials said.

Much of Dresden was turned to rubble by Allied bombing during the Second World War, immortalised in Kurt Vonnegut's famous novel Slaughterhouse-Five.

More than 70 years after the end of the war, bombs are still regularly discovered in German cities during construction work.

File image.

- PA