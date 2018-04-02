Dozens of schoolgirls in Afghan province under Taliban control fall ill in suspected poisoning

At least 48 schoolgirls have been taken ill at a high school in southern Helmand province in what Afghan authorities suspect is a case of group poisoning.

Dr Nisar Ahmad Barak said the girls were admitted to his hospital in Lashkar Gah, the provincial capital, with headaches and vomiting but that they are all now in a stable condition and receiving treatment.

He did not have any other details and could not speculate on what type of poisoning may have been involved.

Ahmad Bilal Haqbeen, deputy director at Helmand's education department, said an investigation is underway.

Most of Helmand province is under the control of the Taliban, which opposes girls' education.