Dozens of firefighters tackle huge blaze at luxury London hotel
06/06/2018 - 16:31:00
Almost 100 firefighters are currently tackling a blaze at a luxury London hotel.
London Fire Brigade said 20 engines and 120 firefighters and officers had been sent to the scene at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, in Knightsbridge, as huge plumes of smoke could be seen rising into the sky.
LFB said the blaze was “very visible” and they had received more than 35 calls about the incident so far.
The hotel has 12 floors, the brigade added.
We've now got 20 fire engines and around 120 firefighters and officers tackling a fire on the roof of a hotel in #Knightsbridge https://t.co/Q8RMsTDSTf © @jackwmartin_ pic.twitter.com/npRctIYOvk— London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) June 6, 2018
