Dozens of firefighters tackle huge blaze at luxury London hotel

Almost 100 firefighters are currently tackling a blaze at a luxury London hotel.

London Fire Brigade said 20 engines and 120 firefighters and officers had been sent to the scene at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, in Knightsbridge, as huge plumes of smoke could be seen rising into the sky.

LFB said the blaze was “very visible” and they had received more than 35 calls about the incident so far.

The hotel has 12 floors, the brigade added.

