Dozens injured as earthquake hits Turkey

Dozens of people have been injured after an earthquake hit south-eastern Turkey, officials said.

The earthquake struck the village of Samsat in the province of Adiyaman early Tuesday. The US Geological Survey said the quake had a magnitude of 5.2 at 10km deep.

Emergency services search the rubble of houses destroyed overnight by an earthquake in Samsat, southeastern Turkey. Picture: Mahir Alan/Depo Photos via AP

Turkey's health minister said of those injured, 35 were still receiving treatment, according to the official Anadolu news agency.

The regional governor said the injuries were caused as people fled their homes in panic.

Anadolu quoted victim Zeynep Berk whose house collapsed on her and four others.

Neighbours rescued the family and attempts to recover their 150 animals continue.

The quake was felt in neighbouring provinces, while Turkey's earthquake monitoring centre recorded at least 13 aftershocks.

PA