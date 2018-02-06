Don’t freak out, but scientists have discovered an ancient spider with a tail like a scorpion
An ancient creature that looks like a spider with a scorpion-like tail has been found preserved in 100 million-year-old amber.
The species called Chimerarachne yingi – or chimaera spider – was discovered in northern Burma.
The spider, described as “the missing link from older animals and modern spiders”, has fangs, several legs and silk-producing spinnerets – just like modern spiders.
But unlike any modern living spider, it also has a flagellum or tail that resembles a scorpion’s. Both species belong to the group of eight-legged invertebrates known as arachnids.
The four male specimens preserved in amber are about 2.5mm in body length, excluding the nearly 3mm-long tail.
Study author Paul Selden, of the University of Kansas, said: “Any sort of flagelliform appendage tends to be like an antenna.
“It’s for sensing the environment. Animals that have a long whippy tail tend to have it for sensory purposes.”
The team is looking to understand more about what the tiny creature’s day-to-day behaviour would have been like.
Mr Selden said: “We can only speculate that, because it was trapped in amber, we assume it was living on or around tree trunks.
“Amber is fossilised resin, so for a spider to have become trapped, it may well have lived under bark or in the moss at the foot of a tree.”
While the tailed spider was capable of producing silk from its spinnerets, Mr Selden believes they may have not used the silk to create webs to trap bugs.
He said: “We don’t know if it wove webs. I presume that it didn’t make webs that stretched across bushes.
“However, like all spiders it would have been a carnivore and would have eaten insects, I imagine.”
He believes that because of its remote habitat, tailed descendants of the spider may still be alive in Burma’s rainforest.
He said: “We know a lot about the Burmese biota during the Cretaceous.
“It was a pretty good tropical rainforest, and there are a great many other arachnids we know were there, particularly spiders, that are very similar to the ones you find today in the south-east Asian rainforest.
“It makes us wonder if these may still be alive today.
“We haven’t found them, but some of these forests aren’t that well-studied, and it’s only a tiny creature.”
The research is published in the journal Nature.
