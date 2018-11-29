Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen admits lying to Congress

Michael Cohen, US President Donald Trump's former lawyer, has pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about work he did on a Trump real estate deal in Russia.

Cohen made a surprise appearance in a New York courtroom and began entering the plea.

He admitted to making false statements in 2017 to the US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence about a plan to build a Trump Tower in Moscow.

Cohen said he lied about the timing of the tower negotiations and other details to be consistent with Mr Trump's "political message".

Michael Cohen.

In August, Cohen pleaded guilty to other federal charges involving his taxi businesses, bank fraud and his campaign work for Mr Trump.

One of the prosecutors working with special counsel Robert Mueller was present in the courtroom.

Cohen's lawyer told the judge the plea deal involved co-operation with Mr Mueller's investigation of Russian interference in the US election.

Cohen has been co-operating with Mr Mueller's probe.

- PA