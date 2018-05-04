Donald Trump: We've set time and place for my meeting with North Korea leader

US president Donald Trump says the time and place has been set for his historic meeting with North Korea's Kim Jong Un.

He said: "We now have a date and we have a location. We'll be announcing it soon."

Mr Trump suggested on Monday that he was looking for the meeting to be held at the demilitarised zone between the two Koreas.

That is where Mr Kim met South Korean president Moon Jae-in last Friday.

On Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence postponed a planned trip to Brazil at the end of May to free resources for Mr Trump's meeting with Mr Kim.

The president spoke from the White House South Lawn before departing for Dallas.

Earlier, the White House denied a report that Mr Trump is seeking options to reduce US troop presence on the Korean peninsula.

PA