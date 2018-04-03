Donald Trump wants military to secure Mexico border until wall is up

President Donald Trump wants to use the military to secure the US-Mexico border until his promised wall is built.

Mr Trump said during a lunch with Baltic leaders that he has spoken with Defence Secretary Jim Mattis about the idea.

He said: "We're going to be doing things militarily until we can have a wall and proper security."

He called it a "big step".

Mr Trump begrudgingly signed a spending bill last month that provided far less money for the wall than he wanted.

He has been complaining that US borders are too porous and immigration laws are too weak.