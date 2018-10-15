Donald Trump visits area devastated by Hurricane Michael

Back to Donald Trump World Home

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have arrived in Florida to survey damage in the state as well in Georgia from Hurricane Michael.

Mr Trump landed on Monday at Eglin Air Force Base near Valparaiso and was due to visit communities affected by the storm.

The president tweeted before leaving the White House that he will meet with law enforcement and government officials aiding the massive recovery effort.

He said “maximum effort is taking place, everyone is working very hard”.

A damaged home stands in the background in Florida’s Panama City (David Goldman/AP)

The Florida Panhandle took a direct hit from Michael.

More than 190,000 homes and businesses in Florida remain without electricity, along with about 120,000 homes and businesses in Georgia.

The death toll currently stands at 17.- Press Association

KEYWORDS:

Donald TrumpHurricane Michael

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in World